Journalist Maria Ressa emphasised the importance of facts in journalism, after winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

Speaking to the website she co-founded, Rappler, she said :"When you don't have facts, you don't have truth, you don't have trust".

Ms Ressa was one of two winners of this year's prize, for using her platform to "expose abuse of power, use of violence and growing authoritarianism" in the Phillipines.