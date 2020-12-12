Ros Atkins On... China's climate change promises

Ahead of the COP26 summit on climate change, the BBC's Ros Atkins looks at the world's biggest emitters of CO2 - what they're promising, what they're doing, and whether climate scientists think it's enough.

The first in the series focuses on China, the world's biggest emitter. It is responsible for 27% of global CO2 emissions and has announced that it's aiming to be carbon neutral by 2060.

Experts agree that China plays a crucial role in global efforts to tackle climate change, but is it moving far enough - and fast enough?