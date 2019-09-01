More than 17,000 migrants and asylum seekers have crossed the English Channel so far in 2021, some of them saving up thousands of pounds to pay smugglers to organise their crossings.

But many, especially younger people travelling alone, have no money and no contacts in Calais.

Over the last year, film maker Julien Goudichaud followed a group of young Sudanese migrants as they went to extreme lengths to try to get to the UK.

More on this story:On patrol with the French troops looking for migrants