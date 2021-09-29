Women in Latin America march for abortion rights

Women have demonstrated in cities across Latin America for access to legal and safe abortions, in a region where the procedure is only fully allowed in a handful of countries.

There were clashes between police and protesters in Mexico, but celebrations in Chile - where a bill to decriminalise abortion up to 14 weeks passed through the lower house of Congress. The protests coincided with International Safe Abortion Day on Tuesday.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android