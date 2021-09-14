The BBC's Lyse Doucet first met Wahida Faizi, an Afghan journalist attempting to flee the Taliban, at Kabul airport in August.

In tears, Wahida spoke of her worry that the Taliban would kill her for the work she'd done in her career as a journalist. A few weeks on, Wahida updated the BBC on where she is now.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.