Afghanistan makes 'world a more dangerous place', says former UK national security adviser
The former UK National Security Adviser, Lord Kim Darroch, has said the world is "a more dangerous place, no doubt" after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.
He agreed with experts who recently said it's "quite likely" that Afghanistan will become a haven for international terrorism.
Lord Darroch said the collapse of the Afghan government was a "huge setback" which could allow al-Qaeda to establish bases.