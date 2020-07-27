Russia is banned from Toyko 2020 because of past doping violations but more than 300 athletes are competing under the banner of the Russian Olympic Committee – and they’re winning a string of medals.

That's upset some rival athletes, who’ve openly speculated that the Russians are still cheating or complain their very presence at the games leaves a bad taste.

But, in Russia itself, many feel their athletes have been punished – unable to use their national flag or anthem – and Russian officials have hit back at the criticism, calling it "the whining of losers".