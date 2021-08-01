Wildfires fuelled by high temperatures and gusts of wind are raging in south-western Turkey, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of villages in the region.

Firefighters have been battling to control dozens of blazes - including ones in the coastal resort towns of Manavgat and Marmaris - while tourists in Bodrum were forced to flee hotels.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.