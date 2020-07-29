British-Jamaican gymnast Danusia Francis believes gymnasts should have a choice when it comes to their competitive outfits.

Francis, who is representing Jamaica at Tokyo 2020, has been inspired by the German women's team, who wore full-body suits at the Olympic qualifiers.

Speaking to the BBC's Claudia Redmond, she said: "Whether it's for culture reasons, whether it's for reasons of periods, whatever it might be, women have to be able to have that choice."