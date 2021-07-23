The refugee Olympic athlete who lost his mum to Covid

Abdullah Sediqi escaped gang violence in Afghanistan and fled to Belgium where he continued his taekwondo training in a refugee camp.

The 24-year-old is now competing at the Tokyo Games as part of the Olympic Refugee Team.

He is also mourning his mother who he lost to Covid last year.

