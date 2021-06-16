Peruvians reweave Incan 'living bridge' over river

Usually communities in the Cusco region of Peru come together to replace the Inca rope bridge that crosses the Apurimac River each year - but they couldn't last year due to the pandemic.

Now they've used rope weaving techniques, passed from generation to generation, to recreate the "living bridge" that's been there more than 500 years.

