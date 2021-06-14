President Joe Biden will be clear about America's red lines, when he meets his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, later this week, after a Nato summit, Lt Gen Ben Hodges has said.

The retired US military commander said it was the 60th anniversary of a disastrous meeting between former President John F Kennedy and former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.

Khrushchev had left that summit confident Kennedy was weak.

And Gen Hodges told BBC World News: "What followed was the building of the Berlin Wall and, a year later, the Cuban missile crisis, so I am confident that our president is going to be very clear about what those red lines are."

Nato's relations with Russia and China are two of the key issues being discussed at the current summit.