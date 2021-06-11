Famed chef Adam Handling will be serving world leaders traditional favourites like Dover sole and cream teas, as well as more unusual dishes over the course of the G7 Summit.

The environmentally conscious chef is highlighting how we can all eat more sustainably during the summit.

On Thursday he took a break from the kitchen to talk to Christian Frasier and Laura Trevelyan on BBC World News and revealed details of a dish he had prepared for Jill Biden and Carrie Johnson.

Food and restaurant pictures from adamhandling.co.uk