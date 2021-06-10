There will be a broad and deep agenda to be discussed between US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of the G7 summit, a former US ambassador to the EU has said.

"The importance of free trade, of dealing with Russia, dealing with China, good governance, anti-corruption, law enforcement. The list goes on," Anthony Gardner told BBC World News.

"The UK is a thought leader and continues to punch well above its weight on a lot of issues that matter to the United States," he said.