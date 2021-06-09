Sweet dreams! Wandering elephants take a snooze

A herd of 15 elephants that has travelled 500km has been spotted having a nap in a forest.

In recent months the group of Asian Elephants has travelled through many villages, towns and cities in south west China, captivating the county.

It remains unknown why the animals decided to leave home. Authorities are tracking their movements.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.