This group of students in India are working to get Covid patients the help they need.

The country has been battling a deadly second wave of the virus, leading to a severe shortage of resources such as hospital beds and oxygen cylinders.

Suhani and Prabhpreet are part of a team who find and verify what resources are available for families in need. They told My World about how this has affected their mental health and why they keep going.

My World makes videos on global issues for teenagers.

Produced by Georgina Pearce and Pragyah Singh

Edited by Soul Nazemi