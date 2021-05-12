Leaders of individual countries need to work for the good of the world as a whole if we are to be better prepared to tackle pandemics, the World Health Organization's special envoy for Covid-19, has said.

“Unless we work for the good of all, we are all going to end up in a lot of difficultly, we are going to end up being probably beaten by this virus,” Dr David Nabarro told BBC World News.

An independent review into the World Health Organization (WHO) and global governments found serious failures in the way they had acted in dealing with the pandemic.