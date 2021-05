Four astronauts have returned to Earth from the International Space Station, in what was Nasa's first night-time landing in 53 years. They flew back in SpaceX's Crew Dragon Resilience and splash-landed off Panama City, Florida at 02:56 EDT (07:56 BST).

