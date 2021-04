The Indonesian military has released a video showing the crew of the sunken KRI Nanggala-402 submarine singing together, a few weeks before the vessel went down with all hands lost.

The 53-strong crew are singing "Sampai Jumpa," an Indonesian hit whose title means "Goodbye." Officials confirmed on Sunday that the submarine - which sank off the coast of Bali on Wednesday - had been found split into three pieces on the sea bed.