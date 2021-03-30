Keeping score on UK-EU relations since Brexit
The relationship between the UK and the EU since the Brexit transition period ended has been marked by point-scoring over issues like Northern Ireland and vaccine exports.
But are we seeing signs that things might improve? Chief Political Correspondent Adam Fleming gives us the score so far.
