Australia floods: Stranded bride airlifted to wedding

A bride in New South Wales had to be flown to her wedding after being left stranded by rising floodwaters near the town of Taree on 19 March.

Kate Fotheringham was spending the night before her wedding apart from her groom, Wayne Bell, when around 250 millimetres of rain fell overnight.

The deluge left her parents' property surrounded by floodwater, so she had to put out a cry for help on social media.

Speaking to Lucy Hockings on BBC World News, she said her plea was answered by a local helicopter company.