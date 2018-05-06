Princess Latifa: 'We did ask for proof of life' - UN

The United Nations human rights office has asked the United Arab Emirates for proof that Princess Latifa, the daughter of Dubai's ruler, is alive.

In secretly recorded videos shared with the BBC, Princess Latifa accused her father of holding her hostage in Dubai since she tried to flee in 2018.

Liz Throssell, spokeswoman for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, told an online briefing in Geneva they had requested a response as a matter of priority.

