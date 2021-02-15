Johnson: 'We want this lockdown to be the last'
Boris Johnson spoke of his cautious optimism over the progress of the current vaccination programme as first dose vaccinations for the next priority group - people aged 60-69 and those with underlying conditions aged 18 and over begin.
The PM promised everyone in the first nine priority groups will receive their first dose by 9 April.
Johnson commended the success of the country's vaccination programme but called for progress to be cautious in what he wants to be the last lockdown.