The BBC's Ros Atkins explains the events leading up to the EU Commission row over vaccines and the Northern Ireland border.

The Commission had been involved in a much-criticised row with the UK and AstraZeneca. It was angry that Britain was getting its UK-made contracted supplies from AstraZeneca while it suffered a shortfall.

So the bloc announced it was introducing export controls on coronavirus vaccines made inside the EU to try to protect its supplies.

Produced by Michael Cox