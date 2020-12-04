Covid-19 vaccine: The story of how the EU felt pressure over the jab rollout
The BBC's Ros Atkins explains the events leading up to the EU Commission row over vaccines and the Northern Ireland border.
The Commission had been involved in a much-criticised row with the UK and AstraZeneca. It was angry that Britain was getting its UK-made contracted supplies from AstraZeneca while it suffered a shortfall.
So the bloc announced it was introducing export controls on coronavirus vaccines made inside the EU to try to protect its supplies.
