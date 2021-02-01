Stardust 1.0, a rocket powered by bio-derived fuel took off from former military base in Maine. It flew one mile into the sky before parachuting back to Earth.

Stardust is a small rocket, just 20ft (6m) long and weighing 550lbs (250kg). But because it's relatively cheap to fly and doesn't need the high-tech infrastructure of larger rockets, it will help make space research accessible to more people. Students, researchers and businesses will be able to conduct experiments and test products with greater control and frequency.

