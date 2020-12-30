WHO: Vaccinate most vulnerable worldwide first

The world faces a "catastrophic moral failure" because of unequal Covid vaccine policies, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.

Prof Lawrence Gostin of the WHO Center on Public Health and Human Rights said vaccines should be shared with poorer countries to vaccinate the most vulnerable first.

He told BBC World News: "Why not just vaccinate the most vulnerable in our own country like the UK or the US and then wait for the young and healthy. Give those doses away to lower income countries so that they can do the same thing."

