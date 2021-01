Planes have been grounded and drivers left stranded after Storm Filomena brought heavy snowfall to parts of Spain.

In Madrid, some residents skied through the streets, where it is thought up to 20cm (8 inches) of snow will fall in a 24 hour period.

Elsewhere in the country, deaths have been reported due to the storm.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has told people to stay home and follow the guidance of emergency services.