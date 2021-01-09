Thousands attend Manila mass people told to avoid
Normally millions of people would line the streets for the feast of Black Nazarene in the Philippines, but this year the event looked different because of Covid.
The smaller-than-normal crowds were socially distanced and wore face coverings in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
