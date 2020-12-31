Goodbye 2020: How the world welcomed 2021

Countries around the world have welcomed 2021 with fireworks, but crowds were only allowed at some displays.

Strict lockdown and border closures in New Zealand have all but eliminated Covid, so New Year's Eve plans were held as usual.

The Sydney fireworks display went ahead, but crowds weren't allowed to gather on the city's harbour to enjoy it.

Restrictions are being placed on new year festivities around the world as many countries struggle to curb new spikes in coronavirus cases.

Read more: Covid dampens new year celebrations around world.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.