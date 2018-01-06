Experiencing a lockdown world through hang gliding

Wolfgang Siess is a professional hang glider pilot and instructor from Austria, but because of the coronavirus tandem hang gliding and competitions were banned meaning Wolfgang lost his job. Realising his sport was in danger with little funding and no travel, he bought a van and toured the US filming his flights in remote locations.

Wolfgang noticed a huge reaction to his videos, with people who were in lockdown saying that it allowed them to momentarily leave their homes and experience the sport. He hopes to return to competitions and instructing in 2021, but for now he's continuing to promote the sport.

Video produced by Oliver Jarvis