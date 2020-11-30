Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says any final pullout of troops from Afghanistan will be a decision for Nato members to take together "in a coordinated way".

President Trump has announced he wants to unilaterally cut US troop levels to 2,500 by mid-January 2021.

Mr Stoltenberg told BBC World News the US was continuing to provide support and Nato had to make a decision in 2021 whether to pull out but that would depend on the progress of peace talks between the Taliban and Afghan government.

"We often say in Nato we went in to Afghanistan together and we need to leave together when the time is right," he said.