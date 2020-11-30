Since the death of George Floyd and the wide-spread protests that followed his killing, Black Lives Matter has spread around the world, but it actually started seven years ago.

Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi are all featured on this year's BBC 100 Women list and they came together to tell the story of the origins of the movement.

You can watch the full conversation at the BBC 100 Women Masterclasses.

