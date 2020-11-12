Covid-19 infection rates are now surging again in Russia and this time the poorer provinces are being hit the hardest. In northern regions like Arkhangelsk patients have been forced to sleep on benches and in corridors and ambulance crews are overwhelmed.

Health workers in Russia are usually wary of sounding critical, but now they are reaching breaking point and are speaking out about their challenges. BBC Moscow correspondent Sarah Rainsford headed north to meet them.

Filmed, edited and produced by Elizaveta Vereykina