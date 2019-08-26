The largest unexploded World War Two bomb ever found in Poland has detonated during an attempt to defuse it.

The RAF dropped the Tallboy or "earthquake" bomb in a raid in 1945 which sank the German cruiser Lützow.

The Polish Navy said there had been a 50:50 chance the bomb would explode and all the divers were unharmed.

The bomb was at the bottom of a Baltic Sea shipping canal, and about 750 residents near the port city of Swinoujscie were evacuated.