Half the population of the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh have been displaced by fighting.

On both sides of the conflict, Armenian and Azeri civilians have been killed.

Within hours of a temporary truce agreed in Moscow, fresh shelling was reported by both Armenian and Azerbaijani forces.

This is not a religious war, but many Armenians are sheltering in churches and fear they may be shelled.

Filmed by Gabriel Chaim