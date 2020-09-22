Trump and Xi tensions at UN meeting

US and China tensions have been on show at the annual UN General Assembly in New York, with US President Donald Trump blaming China for the spread of coronavirus.

In his speech, Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country had "no intention to enter a Cold War with any country".

Ties between the two world powers are strained on a number of fronts.

The assembly was opened by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who, without naming China or the US warned "we must do everything to avoid a new Cold War".