The BBC Moscow Team - correspondent Steve Rosenberg, producer Will Vernon and cameraman Matthew Goddard - recently travelled to the remote Yakutia region of Siberia. Their mission: to report on the alarming effects of climate change.

Along the way, they encountered bogs, impassable roads, bloodthirsty mosquitoes and the challenges of camping in a Siberian forest. Here's a behind-the-scenes glimpse at their adventure.

You can watch their climate change reports on Siberian wild fire here and on permafrost here.