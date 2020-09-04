My grandfather’s war

This week marks the 75th anniversary of World War Two formally coming to an end. A crucial part of Britain’s war effort came from the soldiers of its empire – particularly the Indian Army, which by the end of the war had provided more than two million men.

BBC presenter and journalist Mishal Husain’s grandfather was one of them.

