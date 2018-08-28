Reeta Chakrabarti: My Forgotten Army family ties

One of the defining and longest campaigns of World War Two, in the East, was in Burma, now known as Myanmar, which was then part of the British Empire.

The Burma campaign was a multinational effort. But the achievements of the troops there came to be overshadowed by events in Europe, where the war had already ended.

As part of our People's War series of reports, Reeta Chakrabarti discovers more about her father-in-law, just one of the men who belonged to the 14th Army, a force that became known as the Forgotten Army.

All four stories from The People's War series will be shown in a longer programme on BBC4 on Tuesday 15 September at 19:00BST.