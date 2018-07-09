The UN Secretary General António Guterres has warned against a schism between the world's the two largest economies - the US and China.

He told Hardtalk's Zeinab Badawi there was a danger the US and China would shape two separate worlds with separate economies with different trade rules, different internets and different geo-political and military strategies.

What was needed was one global economy with a set of rules that everyone respects in order to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and other challenges facing humankind, he explained.

Watch the full interview on Thursday 3 September 2020 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only)