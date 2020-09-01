Belarus riot police attack and arrest students

A BBC team has filmed riot police attacking and forcibly arresting university students in the capital of Belarus.

The students in Minsk were marking the start of the country's academic year with marches against Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power for 26 years.

Protests against his rule have continued across Belarus since the 9 August presidential election, which was widely regarded as rigged and rejected by the EU and US as neither free nor fair.

Mr Lukashenko has insisted he has the support of millions of Belarusians.

The BBC's Jonah Fisher was in Minsk when the attacks happened.

Filmed by Anton Chicherov and Liza Vereykina

