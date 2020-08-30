Thousands of people have again taken to the streets in Minsk over the 9 August election, which is widely believed to have been rigged.

They faced off against riot police to protest against President Alexander Lukashenko.

A huge police presence cordoned off areas such as Independence Square in the capital, Minsk, and the interior ministry reported at least 140 arrests.

Mr Lukashenko, who has been in power for 26 years, has said he has no intention of stepping down and denies electoral fraud.