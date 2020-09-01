Black Lives Matter: 'I refuse to let a slaver take my name away'
When the statue of Edward Colston was pulled down in Bristol during the UK's Black Lives Matter protests, it had special resonance for one man thousands of miles away.
Black American playwright Lee Edward Colston now wants to find out whether he shares more than a name with the 17th century slaver.
He told the BBC's Laura Foster why he refuses to let his family name be tainted by the barbaric practices of the past.
