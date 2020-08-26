Sex industry workers around the world have been left in extremely vulnerable positions, with little entitlement to state support as a result of Covid restrictions.

Li Yishan is a massage karaoke bar hostess and single mother from Taiwan, "Marcos" is an escort in Argentina and "Lata" is a sex worker in India.

They tell the BBC how the pandemic has affected their lives and what they've had to do to survive.

You can watch the full story on BBC News YouTube.

Filmed by: Yichi Chiu, Saptarshi Roy, Lucas Combina

Co-producer: Ana Fernandez Saiz

Director/Producer: Natalia Zuo

Executive producers: Claire Williams, Sola Tayo