Adult industry workers surviving the pandemic
Sex industry workers around the world have been left in extremely vulnerable positions, with little entitlement to state support as a result of Covid restrictions.
Li Yishan is a massage karaoke bar hostess and single mother from Taiwan, "Marcos" is an escort in Argentina and "Lata" is a sex worker in India.
They tell the BBC how the pandemic has affected their lives and what they've had to do to survive.
You can watch the full story on BBC News YouTube.
Filmed by: Yichi Chiu, Saptarshi Roy, Lucas Combina
Co-producer: Ana Fernandez Saiz
Director/Producer: Natalia Zuo
Executive producers: Claire Williams, Sola Tayo
Published
- 14 minutes ago
