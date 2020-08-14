'The situation is critical'

Media player
Belarus: Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya speaks from exile
The Belarusian opposition leader, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has spoken out from exile via a video she uploaded to YouTube.
She has called for people to demonstrate peacefully over the weekend while accusing the authorities of turning the protests into a "bloodbath".
Tikhanovskaya fled to Lithuania following the presidential election after publicly denouncing the results which handed victory to the incumbent Alexander Lukashenko.
14 Aug 2020
