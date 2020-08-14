'The situation is critical'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Belarus: Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya speaks from exile

The Belarusian opposition leader, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has spoken out from exile via a video she uploaded to YouTube.

She has called for people to demonstrate peacefully over the weekend while accusing the authorities of turning the protests into a "bloodbath".

Tikhanovskaya fled to Lithuania following the presidential election after publicly denouncing the results which handed victory to the incumbent Alexander Lukashenko.

  • 14 Aug 2020
Go to next video: Belarus in surprising presidential election battle