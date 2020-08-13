Media player
A ground-breaking day of debate and listening
At a time when it’s increasingly hard to find common ground we are bringing together 50 people who disagree and might never normally meet to discuss the big issues, such as climate change, class, immigration and Brexit.
In a ground-breaking experiment, Crossing Divides Live matched people up with someone who has differing views to them for a 20 minute conversation.
13 Aug 2020
