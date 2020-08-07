'I have faith in him'

Video

Tatiana Hasrouty's father worked at the port in Beirut. He's been missing since Tuesday's explosion but his family believes he could still be alive under the rubble.

She says they have had no communication from the authorities about what is happening with the search.

At least 150 people were killed in the blast and thousands more injured and made homeless.

