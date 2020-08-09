Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
ICYMI: Dog pool party, and whales v surfers
Here are some video stories, which might have passed you by, in our weekly feature: In Case You Missed It.
We start with a dog pool party in Dubai before seeing what happened when whales met surfers off the coast of Australia, then hear from a self-isolation specialist and see how a Nairobi fashion icon's adopted face masks.
-
09 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window