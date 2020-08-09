ICYMI: Dog pool party, and whales v surfers
Here are some video stories, which might have passed you by, in our weekly feature: In Case You Missed It.

We start with a dog pool party in Dubai before seeing what happened when whales met surfers off the coast of Australia, then hear from a self-isolation specialist and see how a Nairobi fashion icon's adopted face masks.

  • 09 Aug 2020
