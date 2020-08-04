The moment explosion rocks Beirut

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Beirut blast: City explosion causes widespread damage
A large explosion has devastated the Lebanese capital city of Beirut, causing widespread damage and many casualties.
The blast was so strong, it was reportedly felt in Cyprus, an island around 240km (150 miles) away.
Authorities have not yet confirmed what caused the explosion in the port are, however hospitals and emergency services are now inundated with injured people.
