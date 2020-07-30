The security law feared by Hong Kong activists

Media player
Hong Kong's new security law explained
China has imposed a national security law on Hong Kong which changes many things for citizens in the territory.
It introduces new penalties - up to life in prison - for advocating for Hong Kong's independence.
China Correspondent Stephen McDonell explains what the law means, and what people there think.
Video by Edward Lawrence.
30 Jul 2020
